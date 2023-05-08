Israel asks for harsher sentence for man who cut ex's partner's throat

Harsher sentencing was needed for a man who severely abused his ex-partner for years and slit the throat of her new partner, the State Attorney's Office appealed to the High Court of Justice on Monday.

Andre Burey, 23, was accused of domestic abuse against his former partner for almost two years, violence that included choking, slapping and hair pulling. He would track her daily activities and check her cell phone.

When Burey heard that his ex-partner was seeing someone else, he became enraged and allegedly ambushed the man, slit his throat and stab him in the chest. The man was rushed to the hospital and survived. When police sought to arrest him at a friend's house, he pretended that he had been asleep.

The Jerusalem District Court had sentenced Burey to five years and three months in prison, and a 1.5-year suspended sentence. He was ordered to compensate his ex-partner NIS 7,500, and NIS 60,000 to the man he had attacked. The State Attorney's office asked The High Court for an increase in prison time, since Burey had a history of violence and his crimes were so severe.