The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel asks for harsher sentence for man who cut ex's partner's throat

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 8, 2023 19:32

Harsher sentencing was needed for a man who severely abused his ex-partner for years and slit the throat of her new partner, the State Attorney's Office appealed to the High Court of Justice on Monday. 

Andre Burey, 23, was accused of domestic abuse against his former partner for almost two years, violence that included choking, slapping and hair pulling. He would track her daily activities and check her cell phone. 

When Burey heard that his ex-partner was seeing someone else, he became enraged and allegedly ambushed the man, slit his throat and stab him in the chest. The man was rushed to the hospital and survived. When police sought to arrest him at a friend's house, he pretended that he had been asleep. 

The Jerusalem District Court had sentenced Burey to five years and three months in prison, and a 1.5-year suspended sentence. He was ordered to compensate his ex-partner NIS 7,500, and NIS 60,000 to the man he had attacked. The State Attorney's office asked The High Court for an increase in prison time, since Burey had a history of violence and his crimes were so severe.

Twitter to remove inactive accounts
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 07:32 PM
Aspiring Jerusalem terrorist indicted for Temple Mount riots
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 07:10 PM
NATO upped readiness of units after Russian jet missed Polish plane
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 07:08 PM
Netanyahu pulls lawsuit against journalist Ben Caspit after settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 03:47 PM
16-year-old girl killed in truck collision in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 02:40 PM
Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:46 PM
EU's Von der Leyen to meet Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:33 PM
Ukraine issues air alert across whole country - officials
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 12:15 PM
Russia seizing boats in Kherson region for military – Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:22 AM
Russia seeks to recruit central Asian migrant workers for Ukraine war
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:16 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Cuenca, Ecuador- EMSC
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 04:27 AM
At least 16 drown after boat capsizes in India's Kerala
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 09:16 PM
US says Syria does not merit readmission into the Arab League
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 08:56 PM
Ramon Crater to be closed to traffic from Sunday to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 07:31 PM
Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by