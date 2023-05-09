IAF strikes Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza less than week after rockets

The IAF struck targets belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

According to Palestinian reports, a number of sites in Gaza City and Khan Yunis were targeted, with a fire breaking out at an apartment building in the center of the city. A number of senior PIJ officials were assassinated in the strikes, according to initial reports.

Shortly after the airstrikes began, the Home Front Command directed residents of communities in southern Israel to stay near shelters and banned any gatherings in open places of over 10 people and in closed buildings of over 100 people. All schools in communities in the Lachish region, in communities near the Gaza border and in the western and central Negev will be closed on Tuesday as well.

ISLAMIC JIHAD members take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza Strip, after Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

Strikes come less than a week after heavy rocket fire

The strikes come less than a week after over 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel after the death of PIJ official Khader Adnan, who had been on hunger strike for over 80 days while under Israeli custody.

Since the rocket fire last week, the Otzma Yehudit party has demanded a stronger response to the violence from Gaza, boycotting votes and government meetings until such a response was carried out. After the strikes began on Tuesday morning, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the party, published a tweet reading "It's about time!"

Last August, the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the Gaza Strip after the PIJ issued threats against Israel after the arrest of an official in the movement in the West Bank. A number of high-ranking officials in the PIJ were assassinated in the operation and over 1,000 rockets were fired toward Israel.

This is a developing story.