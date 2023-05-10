The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Only one tank at Russian Victory day parade was to avoid criticism -UK

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 10, 2023 10:39

Russia's annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square on Tuesday was restricted in terms of personnel and armor due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday intelligence update.

"A vintage T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the sole tank on parade. Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armored vehicles," said the UK Defense Ministry. "The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritizing parades over combat operations."

The UK also said that there were restrictions on the 8,000 personnel that could attend the parade, most not from regular forces.

Russian governor says drones tried to attack military facility
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 10:50 AM
Iran may produce Shahed drones for Russia in Belarus - report
By MICHAEL STARR
05/10/2023 10:41 AM
Car explodes in suburb of Syrian capital - police
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 10:37 AM
Israel's High Court sends delegation of justices to France
By MICHAEL STARR
05/10/2023 10:07 AM
One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 09:14 AM
Governor of Russia's Kursk says 'enemy' drone shot down; no injuries
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 07:55 AM
Britain set to blacklist Russia's Wagner group - report
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 12:53 AM
US prosecutors file criminal charges against Republican lawmaker Santos
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 12:48 AM
UAE condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza, calls for restraint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2023 12:21 AM
Israeli bus driver injured after mistakenly entering east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 10:31 PM
Dem. US Senator Feinstein to make Washington return after illness
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 10:31 PM
Saudi Arabia resumes work of its diplomatic mission in Syria
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 10:30 PM
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 09:37 PM
US announces $1.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 08:50 PM
Situation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorating
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 08:07 PM
