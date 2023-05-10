Only one tank at Russian Victory day parade was to avoid criticism -UK

Russia's annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square on Tuesday was restricted in terms of personnel and armor due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday intelligence update.

"A vintage T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the sole tank on parade. Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armored vehicles," said the UK Defense Ministry. "The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritizing parades over combat operations."

The UK also said that there were restrictions on the 8,000 personnel that could attend the parade, most not from regular forces.