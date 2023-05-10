The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rockets delay flights landing in Tel Aviv, airport operations resume

Despite a minor landing disruption, the Airports Authority has assured that the airport is "operating as usual."

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 10, 2023 17:11

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 19:47
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel. (photo credit: FLASH90)
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Flights to Israel were briefly prevented from landing at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday due to rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip toward Tel Aviv. Per Ynet, aircraft were instructed to take a several-minute detour before landing safely at the airport.

Despite this minor disruption, airport operations have otherwise been unaffected by rocket fire from the south.

Airport operations return to normal

A statement issued by the Airports Authority noted that "Ben Gurion Airport is operating as usual. There is currently no impact on the flight schedule. The flight routes have been adjusted as needed and coordinated with the Air Force."

Time change is showed on a fight information board, as China's no fly and no shipping zone comes into force in East China Sea to the north of Taiwan, at Taoyuan International airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG) Time change is showed on a fight information board, as China's no fly and no shipping zone comes into force in East China Sea to the north of Taiwan, at Taoyuan International airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)

The Israeli airport choosing to continue its services doesn't mean that other airports around the world will follow suit: mid-day Wednesday at least one Israel-bound flight from England turned around in midair and returned to London.

If rocket fire towards Tel Aviv continues, it is likely that other flights from other nations will reconsider landing in the country — or entering its airspace — until the skies are clearer.



