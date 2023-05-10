Rockets delay flights landing in Tel Aviv, airport operations resume

Flights to Israel were briefly prevented from landing at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday due to rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip toward Tel Aviv. Per Ynet, aircraft were instructed to take a several-minute detour before landing safely at the airport.

Despite this minor disruption, airport operations have otherwise been unaffected by rocket fire from the south.

Airport operations return to normal

A statement issued by the Airports Authority noted that "Ben Gurion Airport is operating as usual. There is currently no impact on the flight schedule. The flight routes have been adjusted as needed and coordinated with the Air Force."

The Israeli airport choosing to continue its services doesn't mean that other airports around the world will follow suit: mid-day Wednesday at least one Israel-bound flight from England turned around in midair and returned to London.

If rocket fire towards Tel Aviv continues, it is likely that other flights from other nations will reconsider landing in the country — or entering its airspace — until the skies are clearer.