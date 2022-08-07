IDF takes out Islamic Jihad tunnel in Gaza Strip

Over 580 rockets have been launched toward Israel since the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn, the IDF said Sunday morning on the second day of fighting. Rocket sirens sounded again in the Gaza border communities after nearly six hours of quiet.

Aerial footage of IDF taking out an Islamic Jihad tunnel in the Gaza Strip, which came close to the Israeli border.

As of Sunday morning, approximately 450-470 of the rockets launched from the Strip fell in Israel. 200 of them were intercepted while 120 of them fell in the Gaza Strip. The interception rate of the Iron Dome is 97%.

So far, the IDF targeted 140 Islamic Jihad figures, including senior and anti-tank missile operatives. Additionally, the IDF took out 10 rocket launchers and eight Islamic Jihad storage sites.

Joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrests of Islamic Jihad operatives in the West Bank, August 7, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Who are the targets of the IDF?

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav confirmed on Sunday morning that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with another senior official.

Mansour was equivalent to a general, Kohav said, adding that the strike against him was approved and coordinated by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

In addition, he added another commander was killed overnight along with his wife.

The other senior Islamic Jihad member struck by the IDF was the organization's northern command head Tayseer al-Jabari. He and Mansour were behind a number of missile attacks, with Jabari specifically being charged with commanding over the recent rocket launches towards southern Israel.

Tisha Be'av Jerusalem tensions

Islamic Jihad addressed the killings Sunday morning, stating: "The Zionist aggression in the city of Rafah killed him, as well as the holy warriors Ziad al-Mudlal, Rafat Saleh, and four residents of our people - including a boy and two women whose bodies were found under the rubble."

The organization threatened that "Khaled Mansour's blood will ignite the defense system for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which the settlers will break into today."

Stopping Islamic Jihad in its tracks

The IDF destroyed an attack tunnel belonging to the Islamic Jihad in the south and central part of the Strip. It didn't reach mainland Israel but did come close to the border.

What about the attack in Jabaliya?

An explosion in Jabaliya on Saturday night killed at least nine people, including at least four children and may have been a turning point in the conflict to trigger Hamas' involvement and deepen any criticism against Israel.

"We have more and more information coming in confirming that it was a failed launch," said Kohav, not an IDF strike. "The Palestinians understand that it wasn't Israel's doing. We have nothing to hide."

"The Palestinians understand that it wasn't Israel's doing. We have nothing to hide." IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav

Arrests continue in the West Bank

Joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrests of Islamic Jihad operatives in the West Bank, August 7, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

As part of Operation Break the Wave, a joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police continued their nightly raids in the West Bank, arresting 20 Islamic Jihad members overnight. The arrests were made in: Jenin, Seida near Tulkarm, Anza, Ra'i, and in the refugee camp in Tulkarm, where six of the arrests took place.

Arrests also took place in El-Khader and Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem. Arrests were made in Nablus, where the IDF was met with rioting, including the throwing of stones and live fire.