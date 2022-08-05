The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Islamic Jihad fires 70 rockets from Gaza at southern and central Israel

The rocket attacks were carried out hours after a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist was killed in a targeted Israeli Air Force airstrike in northern Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 20:58

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 21:59
A picture taken on August 5, 2022, shows Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza City in retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes. (photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on August 5, 2022, shows Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza City in retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 70 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern and central Israel on Friday night, hours after the IDF struck multiple terrorist targets in Gaza, killing a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader as well as additional operatives.

Sirens were heard across a number of key Israeli cities as more than 70 rockets were fired at Yavne, Be'er Yaakov, Ashdod and Gaza-border communities. Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The IDF was retaliating and striking additional targets said to be affiliated with Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure.

The targeting range was soon widened as rockets were fired toward the center of Israel including Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Holon.

An hour later more rockets were fired at Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am.

No casualties were  reported. Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attacks.

This picture taken on August 5, 2022 shows Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system batteries, near the city of Ashdod. (credit: (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)) This picture taken on August 5, 2022 shows Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system batteries, near the city of Ashdod. (credit: (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES))

Why is Islamic Jihad attacking?

The rocket attacks came after the IDF struck multiple Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza on Friday in what Israel is calling Operation Breaking Dawn. The strikes destroyed Islamic Jihad military structures and including the assassinationof  top terrorist leader Tayseer al-Jabari.

The IDF hit additional targets in Gaza in response to the rocket fire.

In a press conference on Friday evening, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the strikes had been in response to a major terror attack that was being planned by the Islamic Jihad after its leader was arrested on Monday.



Tags Israel Gaza islamic jihad Rocket Sirens
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by