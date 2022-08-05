Islamic Jihad fires 70 rockets from Gaza at southern and central Israel

More than 70 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern and central Israel on Friday night, hours after the IDF struck multiple terrorist targets in Gaza, killing a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader as well as additional operatives.

Sirens were heard across a number of key Israeli cities as more than 70 rockets were fired at Yavne, Be'er Yaakov, Ashdod and Gaza-border communities. Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The IDF was retaliating and striking additional targets said to be affiliated with Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure.

The targeting range was soon widened as rockets were fired toward the center of Israel including Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Holon.

An hour later more rockets were fired at Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am.

No casualties were reported. Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attacks.

This picture taken on August 5, 2022 shows Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system batteries, near the city of Ashdod. (credit: (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES))

Why is Islamic Jihad attacking?

The rocket attacks came after the IDF struck multiple Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza on Friday in what Israel is calling Operation Breaking Dawn. The strikes destroyed Islamic Jihad military structures and including the assassinationof top terrorist leader Tayseer al-Jabari.

The IDF hit additional targets in Gaza in response to the rocket fire.

In a press conference on Friday evening, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the strikes had been in response to a major terror attack that was being planned by the Islamic Jihad after its leader was arrested on Monday.