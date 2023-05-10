Operation Shield and Arrow: Southern Israeli schools to remain closed

Schools will remain closed across southern Israel on Thursday and Friday, the IDF's Home Front Command announced on Wednesday afternoon in a continuation of a series of restrictions placed due to the military's Operation Shield and Arrow launched on Tuesday.

The Home Front Command has directed residents of communities in southern Israel to stay near shelters and also banned any gatherings in open areas of over 10 people and gatherings in closed buildings of over 100 people.

The extension of the restrictions comes as a barrage of at least 289 rockets was launched toward central and southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.