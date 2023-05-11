Police, Shin Bet complete investigation into Sheikh Jarrah terrorist

The investigation into a terrorist who opened fire outside Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood back in April has been completed, Israel Police reported in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

On April 18, the 15-year-old shooter opened fire, injuring two civilians driving past Sheikh Jarrah in their car. He then fled the scene on foot and was captured inside his home in Nablus less than 24 hours later.

Following his arrest, the investigation into the terrorist was conducted by Israel Police and the Shin Bet and an indictment is set to be issued in the coming days.