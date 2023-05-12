IDF strikes Islamic Jihad outposts, rocket launch sites in Gaza

The IDF struck Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) outposts and rocket launch sites in airstrikes carried out over the Gaza Strip early on Friday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed.

The strike was carried out as part of Operation Shield and Arrow, which entered its fourth day on Friday. The IDF has attacked at least 215 Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza since the operation began with the targeted assassinations of three PIJ senior leaders on Tuesday morning.

IAF aircraft targeted more PIJ launch sites in additional strikes later on Friday morning, according to Palestinian and Israeli media reports.

Netanyahu: Operation will continue for as long as necessary

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a security assessment late on Thursday night after it was confirmed that a rocket inflicted a direct hit on a Rehovot apartment building, killing one person and injuring eight.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds security consultations on Wednesday amid Operation Shield and Arrow. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The Israeli military will continue its operation in Gaza for "as long as necessary," Netanyahu said in comments issued following the situational assessment. Netanyahu instructed security forces to "continue to exact a heavy price from the Islamic Jihad for its aggression against the citizens of Israel."

This is a developing story.