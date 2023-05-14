Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Home Front Command relaxed restrictions on southern Israel on Saturday night two hours after a ceasefire between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel reportedly took effect.

According to the new guidelines, gatherings in open areas of more than 10 people and in buildings of more than 100 people will be banned in communities near the Gaza border from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, in that time period, only workplaces with a shelter nearby will be able to open and classes will only take place within shelters.

The IDF announced as well that all the roads that were closed in southern Israel will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.