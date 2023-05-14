The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 00:41

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 01:40

The Home Front Command relaxed restrictions on southern Israel on Saturday night two hours after a ceasefire between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel reportedly took effect.

According to the new guidelines, gatherings in open areas of more than 10 people and in buildings of more than 100 people will be banned in communities near the Gaza border from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, in that time period, only workplaces with a shelter nearby will be able to open and classes will only take place within shelters.

The IDF announced as well that all the roads that were closed in southern Israel will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Likud MK calls for Channels 11, 12, 13 to be silenced by gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 01:02 AM
Huge fire rips through door-making factory in southern Russia
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 12:48 AM
Israel thanks Egypt for Gaza ceasefire efforts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 11:04 PM
Rocket alert in Nirim, Ein Hashlosha
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 10:14 PM
Rocket alert in Sderot, Kissufim after reported ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 10:10 PM
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 07:57 PM
Ukraine says its troops advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 07:56 PM
Intercepted rocket lands in Netivot parking lot, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 06:47 PM
Continued rocket fire from Gaza allows IDF more successes - IDF chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 06:32 PM
Italy PM Meloni pledges full support to Ukraine as long as is needed
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 04:56 PM
Two attempted stabbings thwarted in Israel within minutes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 04:31 PM
IDF strikes Islamic Jihad rocket, mortar launchers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 03:58 PM
Russian SU-34 warplane crashes in Bryansk region near Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 02:13 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets - Israeli security official
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 12:16 PM
Object that flew into Poland probably an observation balloon
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 10:19 AM
