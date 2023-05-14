Prime Minister Netanyahu basks in ‘perfect’ Gaza operation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised security forces for what he called a perfect job in Operation Shield and Arrow on Sunday, in a cabinet meeting hours after a ceasefire took effect.

Netanyahu said he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wanted the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to take initiative and to surprise the terrorists in Gaza.

“Well done,” Netanyahu said. “The execution was, indeed, perfect. In a total surprise and continuing initiative we took out the entire top echelon of Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We destroyed 17 Jihad command centers killed dozens of terrorists, struck rocket and missiles stores, stopped anti-tank cells and more.”

Those who hurt Israel or even try to are putting their lives in danger, Netanyahu warned.

“Today, the enemies of Israel and far beyond Gaza know that even if they try to hide, we can and we are willing to reach them at any time. This recognition grew significantly stronger in Operation Shield and Arrow. We changed the equation,” he said.

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The prime minister thanked IDF soldiers and commanders and the Shin Bet, as well as Israeli citizens for their resilience during the operation.

Netanyahu meets Cypriot president

Netanyahu also spoke about his meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides last week.

The alliance between Israel, Cyprus and Greece has “very important ramifications, first and foremost on Israel’s status as an energy power,” Netanyahu said.

The meeting focused on transferring gas from Israel to Europe via a gas liquefaction plant in Cyprus.

“This connection will launch Israel’s economy to new heights and strengthen Israel’s status as an important international energy provider,” Netanyahu said. “Europe needs energy, it needs gas, and creating an easy and inexpensive gas supply from Israel and Europe will strengthen Israel’s position very much.”