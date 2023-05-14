The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prime Minister Netanyahu basks in ‘perfect’ Gaza operation

Netanyahu returns to regular business after 'perfect' campaign in Gaza, discusses gas transfer with Cypriot president.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 14, 2023 12:59

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 13:24
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting, May 14 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting, May 14 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised security forces for what he called a perfect job in Operation Shield and Arrow on Sunday, in a cabinet meeting hours after a ceasefire took effect.

Netanyahu said he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wanted the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to take initiative and to surprise the terrorists in Gaza.

“Well done,” Netanyahu said. “The execution was, indeed, perfect. In a total surprise and continuing initiative we took out the entire top echelon of Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We destroyed 17 Jihad command centers killed dozens of terrorists, struck rocket and missiles stores, stopped anti-tank cells and more.”

Those who hurt Israel or even try to are putting their lives in danger, Netanyahu warned.

“Today, the enemies of Israel and far beyond Gaza know that even if they try to hide, we can and we are willing to reach them at any time. This recognition grew significantly stronger in Operation Shield and Arrow. We changed the equation,” he said.

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The prime minister thanked IDF soldiers and commanders and the Shin Bet, as well as Israeli citizens for their resilience during the operation.

Netanyahu meets Cypriot president

Netanyahu also spoke about his meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides last week.

The alliance between Israel, Cyprus and Greece has “very important ramifications, first and foremost on Israel’s status as an energy power,” Netanyahu said.

The meeting focused on transferring gas from Israel to Europe via a gas liquefaction plant in Cyprus.

“This connection will launch Israel’s economy to new heights and strengthen Israel’s status as an important international energy provider,” Netanyahu said. “Europe needs energy, it needs gas, and creating an easy and inexpensive gas supply from Israel and Europe will strengthen Israel’s position very much.”



Tags Israel Netanya cyprus Netanyahu Headline Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by