Dozens conduct annual 'Nakba Day' rally at Tel Aviv University

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 17:50

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 17:58

Dozens of protesters carrying Palestinian flags held a "Nakba Day" rally at Tel Aviv University on Monday. Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif took part in the rally as well.

The controversial rally is held annually at the university. Nakba Day (Nakba meaning "the Catastrophe") is marked by Palestinians to commemorate the displacement of Palestinians during and after the 1948 war launched by seven Arab states and local Palestinian militias against the newly founded State of Israel.

During the rally on Monday, right-wing activists from the Im Tirtzu movement raised a sign reading "Nakba? Nonsense" and "they attacked, they abandoned, they exiled and they lost."

Last year, clashes broke out between participants and right-wing counter-protesters at the scene, with police arresting a number of suspects amid the violence.

