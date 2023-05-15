Dozens conduct annual 'Nakba Day' rally at Tel Aviv University

Dozens of protesters carrying Palestinian flags held a "Nakba Day" rally at Tel Aviv University on Monday. Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif took part in the rally as well.

טקס הנכבה באוניברסיטת ת"אהכרה בפשעי הנכבה, פתרון צודק לקורבנותיה ושיבת הפליטים למולדתם הם מרכיב הכרחי בצדק היסטורי לעם הפלסטיני ובהשגת שגשוג ושלום צודק בין שני עמי הארץ.כל הכבוד והערכה למארגנים ולחברי תא חד"ש סטודנטים על הטקס המרשים! pic.twitter.com/6ak0Vhc5oK — Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף عوفر كسيف (@ofercass) May 15, 2023

The controversial rally is held annually at the university. Nakba Day (Nakba meaning "the Catastrophe") is marked by Palestinians to commemorate the displacement of Palestinians during and after the 1948 war launched by seven Arab states and local Palestinian militias against the newly founded State of Israel.

During the rally on Monday, right-wing activists from the Im Tirtzu movement raised a sign reading "Nakba? Nonsense" and "they attacked, they abandoned, they exiled and they lost."

הנה כמה עובדות על הנכבה:הם תקפו.הם נטשו.הם גירשו.הם הפסידו.הם עשו את כל זה לעצמם, ועכשיו הם עוד מרשים לעצמם לציין את יום הקמת המדינה כיום אבל. חוצפה! pic.twitter.com/luD6Q7EZzP — תנועת אם תרצו (@ImTirtzu) May 15, 2023

Last year, clashes broke out between participants and right-wing counter-protesters at the scene, with police arresting a number of suspects amid the violence.