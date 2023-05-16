The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian terrorists sentenced to life in prison for Elad ax attack

The indictment against the Palestinian terrorists had been amended following the 2023 passing of one of the injured victims. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 16, 2023 17:42

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 19:32
Suspects for the Elad ax terrorist attack, 20-year-old Tzabahi Abu Shakir (Left) and 19 year-old Assad al-Rafai (Right). (photo credit: Israel Police/Composite image by Jerusalem Post Staff)
Suspects for the Elad ax terrorist attack, 20-year-old Tzabahi Abu Shakir (Left) and 19 year-old Assad al-Rafai (Right).
(photo credit: Israel Police/Composite image by Jerusalem Post Staff)

The two terrorists who committed the 2022 Elad ax attack received four life sentences and an additional 20 years in prison for the murder spree that claimed the lives of four people and injured three others, the State Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. 

Assad al-Rafai, 20, and Tzabahi Abu Shakir, 21, pleaded guilty to the crimes and were convicted, their sentences part of agreements between their legal representatives and the State Attorney's Office. 

The indictment against the Palestinian terrorists had been amended following the 2023 passing of one of the injured victims. 

The Elad ax terror attack

The ax murder spree was conducted on Independence Day, with much of the carnage unfolding in a playground. Many of the victims had children witness their murder. 

Al-Rafai and Abu Shakir, both residents of Rummama, worked in Elad illegally. After the death of a friend in clashes with the IDF,  Abu Shakir decided to commit a terrorist attack and die a martyr. Al-Rafai resisted the idea, but agreed in light of the death of another friend and perceived threats that the Al-Aqsa Mosque was under attack. 

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The terrorists initially wished to commit an attack with firearms but failed in their attempt to purchase a Carlo submachine pistol.  Abu Shakir was initially reluctant to use melee weapons, as he wanted to kill as many Jews as possible, but al-Rafai convinced him the task could be completed sufficiently. They purchased two axes and knives. 

On May 5, 2022, two men cut through the security fence and were given a ride by Oren Ben Yiftach. When he had driven them to their destination, they stabbed him twenty-one times and dumped him onto the side of the road. Ben Yiftach was a father of six. 

The terrorists left the vehicle and chased two people who fled. The attackers went to a playground, where families were celebrating Independence Day. They encountered and repeatedly hacked Boaz Gol, killing him. Gol had five children. They then proceeded to murder Yonatan Habakkuk in front of his six-year-old son. 

One man was attacked as he sat on a park bench with his four children, aged 2-8. They severely injured him and left him for dead. The man attempted to collect his children and rush them to safety but collapsed. 

75-year-old Shimon Matuf was attacked when he went to see why children were fleeing. Matuf died from his injuries in February. 

The terrorists fled the scene and managed to evade security forces for almost four days until they were found hiding in a nearby forest.



Tags Terrorism crime court Terror Attack Prison sentence Terrorist
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by