Elad terror attack: Ax killings leave 16 children fatherless, families in mourning

Three men were killed and four people were injured when they were attacked by Palestinian terrorists armed with knives and axes in the central Israel city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AARON REICH
Published: MAY 6, 2022 10:03
Israeli security and rescue personnel work at the scene of a terror attack, in Elad, May 5, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli security and rescue personnel work at the scene of a terror attack, in Elad, May 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

A total of 16 children were left fatherless Thursday night after a terrorist attack in Elad in which Yonatan Habakkuk, father of five, Boaz Gol, father of five, and Oren Ben Yiftach, father of six, were murdered.

The three men were killed by Palestinian terrorists armed with knives and axes in the central Israel city. Four others were also injured. Others are now dealing with the shock and trauma the attack caused.

The families of the three victims are trying to cope with the deaths of their loved ones.

"His children asked me how they could continue without a father," Ronit, sister-in-law to victim Boaz Gol, told KAN. "I told them that he went to bring the Messiah so that there wouldn't be any more victims."

"My heart refuses to believe that I was left alone with five orphans," Limor, the wife of victim Yonatan Habakkuk, wrote on Facebook, noting that her husband "fought against the terrorists with great heroism for many minutes... saving many lives."

"God will avenge your blood, my beloved husband. We miss you very much," she continued.

Limor's address and phone number have been concealed by the Israeli media per her express wishes mentioned in her post, which specifies "until the scoundrels are caught," as her children are scared and traumatized.

"I was his neighbor for 15 years, he was one of the most amazing people I knew," Habakkuk's friend, Amir Mizrahi, told Walla.

"He was our mechanic and he always had a smile on his face. He was the first to take me to Uman. His daughters study with mine."

Mizrahi recounted how his friend was killed.

"From what I understood from my daughters who were there, they were having a meal in their home. He wanted to go call his son who was at the town square. He went down to look for his son and was murdered."

The brother-in-law of Shai Ben Shalom, one of the seriously injured victims, recounted the incident to KAN, noting that he was attacked right in front of his children.

"He took the children to the Elad Amphitheater Park. He turned around and they attacked him with an ax and a hammer. My brother-in-law jumped on them so that the children would run away."

Due to the traumatic nature of the incident, Elad Mayor Israel Porush told KAN that hundreds of mental healthcare volunteers such as psychologists and social workers to help talk to the children and families.

However, school for the day was announced by the Elad Municipality to still be in session.

This is a developing story.



