Chelsea Clinton receives honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University

Dr. Chelsea Clinton, a global health advocate and daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, received on Wednesday an honorary doctorate at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba from BGU president Prof. Daniel Chamovitz during its 53rd annual board of governors meeting.

Among the six recipients were former Israeli Supreme Court justice Elyakim Rubinstein, philanthropists and scientists.

“I am proud to be receiving this honorary degree from an institution that understands the importance of forging a connection between the questions we ask, the research we conduct, what we teach our students and that we hopefully empower our students to go out and do in the world,” Clinton said. “When David Ben-Gurion founded this university, I do not know that he could have foreseen all the work that BGU would support, catalyze and inspire. It is indeed fitting that BGU calls itself an agent of change because the status quo everywhere doesn’t work as well as it should for everyone.”