Turkey summons German envoy over detention of Turkish journalists

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 16:40

Turkey summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday to express its condemnation and protest at the detention in Germany of two journalists from a pro-government Turkish newspaper, the Foreign Ministry said.

German police raided the Frankfurt office of the Turkish daily Sabah and detained two journalists early on Wednesday, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the journalists were detained because of their reports about the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, after a complaint by a member of that network.

Ankara says the Gulen network staged a 2016 coup attempt and labels it a terrorist organization.

The foreign ministry also urged Germany to ensure the immediate release of detained journalists.

