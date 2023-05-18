The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Journalists assaulted during Jerusalem Day festivities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2023 17:57

Journalists covering the Jerusalem Day flag march were attacked by participants of the march near the Damascus Gate on Thursday afternoon, with participants jeering at them and hitting them with various objects.

Participants could be seen on a livestream using flag poles to jab at the journalists and displaying their middle fingers at the journalists. Various items, including water bottles, were thrown back and forth between the journalists and the participants as well as police worked to separate the two groups.

A group of children who gathered in front of the journalists chanted "Arabs are sons of b&%*$es" and jeered at the journalists. After being smacked by one of the flags, one of the journalists could be seen grabbing the flag and pushing it to the side while saying "beware of me."

On Wednesday evening, a Channel 14 journalist was disrupted by protesters in Bnei Brak during a protest against the government, with protesters using a collection of Israeli flags to block the cameras in front of the journalist.

Palestinians gather along Gaza border to protest Jerusalem Day march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 05:37 PM
Person in critical condition after gas leak in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 04:56 PM
Hamas terrorist planning attack arrested in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 04:53 PM
IDF officer arrested on charges of raping a female officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 03:55 PM
G7 will tighten Russia sanctions to prevent bypassing, Germany's Scholz
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 02:03 PM
Syria's Assad travels to Saudi Arabia ahead of Arab league summit
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 12:43 PM
87-year-old man murdered wife with hammer and screwdriver - indictment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 12:31 PM
Kremlin says a 'qualified result' for Russia allowed Black Sea grain dea
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 12:24 PM
Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 12:19 PM
Russia preventing senior officials from resigning during war - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/18/2023 11:30 AM
Russian missile barrage launched overnight into Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/18/2023 11:29 AM
Moldova no longer using Russian natural gas, PM says
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 10:42 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 4 terror suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 09:02 AM
A vehicle caught fire on Arlozorov Street in Tel Aviv, no casualties
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/18/2023 06:25 AM
Eight-year-old dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 06:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by