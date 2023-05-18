Journalists assaulted during Jerusalem Day festivities

Journalists covering the Jerusalem Day flag march were attacked by participants of the march near the Damascus Gate on Thursday afternoon, with participants jeering at them and hitting them with various objects.

Participants could be seen on a livestream using flag poles to jab at the journalists and displaying their middle fingers at the journalists. Various items, including water bottles, were thrown back and forth between the journalists and the participants as well as police worked to separate the two groups.

A group of children who gathered in front of the journalists chanted "Arabs are sons of b&%*$es" and jeered at the journalists. After being smacked by one of the flags, one of the journalists could be seen grabbing the flag and pushing it to the side while saying "beware of me."

On Wednesday evening, a Channel 14 journalist was disrupted by protesters in Bnei Brak during a protest against the government, with protesters using a collection of Israeli flags to block the cameras in front of the journalist.