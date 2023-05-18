The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Day: Minister, Jewish worshippers visit Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2023 08:45

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 08:53

Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf joined the head of the Temple Mount Administration as well as other worshippers on Temple Mount on Thursday as Israel prepared to celebrate Jerusalem Day.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement on Thursday that people visiting Temple Mount for Jerusalem Day should enter and leave smoothly without delay.

"I'm happy to see the many thousands going to celebrate on Temple Mount and those going to Jerusalem," he said. "Temple Mount, which was released on this day 56 years ago, is the holiest place for the Jews. It's their right to go to that place and celebrate its release, and I'm happy that thousands are doing that." 

