Israeli combat soldier wounded in Huwara terror ramming - IDF

The IDF announced that they have begun to pursue the terrorists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 19:28

Updated: MAY 21, 2023 20:41
Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

A terror ramming attack was carried out in the West Bank town of Huwara on Sunday evening against IDF troops performing a routine operation in the area, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A vehicle accelerated toward the soldier, and another soldier nearby opened fire at the oncoming vehicle which then fled.

The soldier was lightly wounded and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, his family was informed.

The Israeli military began a pursuit of the terrorists.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel IDF Terrorism West Bank
