Israeli combat soldier wounded in Huwara terror ramming - IDF

A terror ramming attack was carried out in the West Bank town of Huwara on Sunday evening against IDF troops performing a routine operation in the area, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A vehicle accelerated toward the soldier, and another soldier nearby opened fire at the oncoming vehicle which then fled.

The soldier was lightly wounded and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, his family was informed.

The Israeli military began a pursuit of the terrorists.

This is a developing story.