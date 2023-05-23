IDF Chief Halevi: In multifront war, Israel will strike much harder

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday said that if Israel finds itself in a multifront war, it will strike its enemies on all fronts much harder.

He explained that this would be necessary in order to cope with the higher complexity of fighting on multiple fronts.

Regarding normalization, he said he did not view the recent deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a strategic change which would set back Israeli goals.

Halevi said that some “states [Saudi Arabia] have come closer to Iran. I don’t think these states trust Iran or want true peace [with it]. This [the new Saudi deal] comes from wanting to reduce the temperature a bit within the region. To avoid a bigger confrontation.”

The IDF chief said, “Iran has progressed in recent years with enriching uranium more than ever before. We are looking closely at the various arenas which are part of the path to nuclear capabilities. There are negative potential trends on the horizon which could lead to acting - - we have the capabilities.”

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Next, he said Iran is involved in “everything around us and with everyone who is against us,” including: strategy, intelligence and funding.

But he said, “We have the capability to strike Iran. We are not aloof to what Iran is trying to do around us. Iran also cannot be aloof to what we can do against it.”

Halevi calls on haredim to draft to the IDF

Addressing issues of the IDF and Israeli society internally, Halevi called on the haredi community and its leaders to make a greater effort to send more Haredim to the army.

He said that haredim who have joined the army return to their communities “no less haredi”, but more able to contribute to their communities and the country.