Israeli citizen stabbed to death in Dubai

The background for the murder was reportedly a dispute between two different families in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2023 20:32

Updated: MAY 24, 2023 22:48
Dubai police car. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Dubai police car.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A 32-year-old Israeli man, identified as 32-year-old Gasan Shamsiya from Acre, was stabbed to death on Wednesday in Dubai, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The man was a resident of Acre.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances surrounding his death, and Maariv reported that the background for the murder was most likely a family dispute.

According to the Maariv report, Shamsiya fled to Dubai as a result of a dispute between two families in Israel, but members of rival families were waiting for him there and murdered him.

Dubai police arrests suspects

The report also said that the local police arrested a number of suspects and that Israel Police was updated on the details of the murder.

This is a developing story.



