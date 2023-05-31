The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

White House announces new military aid package for Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2023 20:50

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 21:18

The White House on Wednesday announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine that includes up to $300 million worth of air defense systems, ammunition and other defense equipment.

The security assistance package represents the 39th drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defense inventories, the Pentagon said. The package includes Patriot air defense batteries, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, tank ammunition and a list of other equipment, according to the Pentagon.

In total, the US has committed more than $38.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $37.6 billion since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

After 22 years in a coma, Jerusalem Sbarro attack victim passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 12:59 AM
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows more spy satellite launches -KCNA
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 12:36 AM
Ex-JPMorgan exec. wrote Epstein 'should not be a client' in 2011 email
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 12:29 AM
Tel Aviv night trains delayed due to electrical malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 12:22 AM
IAF grounds Apache helicopters after technical issue found
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 10:37 PM
Russian forces in Syria say US pilots violating safety protocols
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 10:21 PM
Former US VP Mike Pence plans 2024 campaign launch next week
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 09:47 PM
US does not know who is responsible for Russia drone attack -White House
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 08:59 PM
Over dozen children in hospital after incident in Winnipeg
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 08:22 PM
Russia says it will respond to Germany closing consulates
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 08:09 PM
Israel condemns North Korean satellite launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 08:02 PM
NIS 250,000 robbed from Tel Aviv bank, manhunt underway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 07:46 PM
Terrorists who murdered Ariel security guard receive life in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 07:26 PM
Brazil's Lula, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine war in phone call
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 06:43 PM
Hamas condemns Jerusalem Pride march, calls for confrontation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 06:13 PM
