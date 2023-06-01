The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Illegal weapons in West Bank continue to fuel terror attacks - analysis

Shooting attacks continue and the discovery of rifles among the perpetrators are part of a larger pattern.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 19:01
Israeli soldiers search the West Bank village of Qafin for the suspected gunmen who shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the entrance to a Jewish settlement of Hermesh, May 30, 2023 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Several attacks over the past week in the West Bank continue to illustrate the presence of illegal arms, primarily M-4 and M-16 rifles and their variants, and their use in terror attacks.

A Palestinian terrorist reputed to be from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades murdered an Israeli on Tuesday. This took place next to Hermesh. In another incident, there was a clash with Palestinians in Jenin and a member of the PA’s General Security Service was killed in an exchange of fire

“These incidents will occasion a serious review by Israel of its coordination with PA security forces given their evident penetration by men who are prepared to turn their guns against Israelis. And that would cause further destabilization of the West Bank after more than a year of upheaval,” said  Joe Truzman, Research Analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy’s Long War Journal.

 Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, noted that Palestinian Authority President “Mahmoud Abbas does not exercise the tight control that Arafat once did, yet he incites and legitimizes terrorism with his rhetoric, including crude antisemitic remarks, as well as his payments to terrorists and their families in violation of US law. Western powers must make it clear to Abbas that his credibility as a leader — and their engagement with him — is on the line.” 

Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

West Bank shootings attacks are part of a larger pattern

These incidents are part of a larger pattern. First of all, they are part of a pattern of attacks over the past week at the end of May. There was a shooting near Gan Ner, which is in northern Israel near the West Bank, and also an unusual attempt to plant some kind of roadside bomb near Mughayyir. There was also gunfire near Hebron and there are likely many more incidents that go unreported, including shootings between Palestinian factions and groups. There was also a shooting near Mevo Dotan.  

The IDF noted the number of attacks on May 28, “another attempted terrorist attack was just thwarted for the 3rd time today. IDF soldiers spotted a suspect attempting to place an explosive device on Alon Road. This comes after 2 other attempted shooting attacks in the communities of Mevo Dotan and Gan Ner earlier today. The IDF will continue to operate to protect Israeli civilians and thwart any terrorist threat against them.” 

On Thursday morning, photos showed an M-4-style rifle that was found by the IDF in the West Bank. Like some other of these types of rifles found in the West Bank, the weapon says “property of US government” on it. The origin of these types of M-4s and M-16s is not always entirely clear, but it is clear that they are trafficked illegally to the West Bank. It is also clear that recent photos of rifles that have been found or are seen in videos and photos from places like Jenin and Nablus show a large number of these types of rifles.  

Palestinian terrorists have used rifles for decades, but there has been a transition from the use of AK-47s and also locally made “Carlo” guns, to M-16s and M-4s, similarly looking rifles; and their variants. Many of these weapons also have accessories, such as sights and grips that can be identified and traced to more recent manufacture. What that means is that the rifles, or parts of them, are recently acquired. This means weapons are being smuggled recently and diverted from existing supplies or stocks in the region.  

How can Israel stop illegal weaponry phenomena?

Stopping illegal weapons or finding them is not easy. This is because they may be smuggled in parts, or when they arrive they can be hidden. It is not easy to find one rifle in a person’s house even if the person is known to possess one. Security forces can’t search every house in a town for an endless amount of time.

This means that illegal weapons are found, but the overall number may not be possible to interdict or reduce. In addition, when there are parades of armed men they usually surround themselves with civilians.  

An IDF weapons cache (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)An IDF weapons cache (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The issue of illegal weapons has been highlighted in previous Jerusalem Post reports in April, January, and several reports last fall. Weapon smugglers have been intercepted, including a large number of weapons intercepted in April being smuggled from Jordan.

Nevertheless, shooting attacks continue and the discovery of rifles among the perpetrators or when other terrorists are detained illustrates the continued problem of illegal weapons in the West Bank



