A Gazan man was indicted for transferring around NIS 4 million to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization for the families of prisoners and slain operatives, the Southern District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday.

Nassim Nasser, 41, lived illegally in Nazareth since 2019 where he worked to transfer the funds from Gazan workers in Israel back to their families in the strip.

Nasser was contacted by a Hamas operative in 2020. The middleman agreed to transfer funds from Hamas to the PIJ commander in Jenin, which would be used as stipends for prisoners in Israeli jails and slain terrorists. Nasser earned tens of thousands of shekels in commissions. NIS 60,000 was seized when he was arrested.