The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

'Softened' judicial selection proposal tailored for coalition's needs - analysis

By appointing the next two justices in October, one of whom could become the next chief justice, the coalition could still gain political influence over the court system.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 18:56
THE HIGH Court of Justice has been a paper tiger in everything concerning the Netanyahu bloc’s interests, says the writer (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE HIGH Court of Justice has been a paper tiger in everything concerning the Netanyahu bloc’s interests, says the writer
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition party leaders announced on Sunday night that it was adopting a new version of the first bill of the judicial reform, regarding the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee.

The central change in the new reform is that the coalition, which will enjoy an automatic majority of six out of 11 committee members, will only be able to appoint two High Court of Justice judges per Knesset term without the approval of the rest of the committee.

A third High Court judicial appointment in a given term will require the support of at least one of the committee's two opposition MKs; a fourth appointment will also require the approval of at least one of the committee's three High Court judges.

Why did the coalition choose this change as the "softened" version of the law?

A look at the current makeup of the High Court suggests an answer.

According to Israeli law, High Court justices automatically retire at age 70. Two justices will reach this age and retire this October: Esther Hayut and Anat Baron. The next vacancy will come only a year later, in October 2024.

High Court of Justice (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)High Court of Justice (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

The new proposal gives the coalition complete control to appoint whoever it pleases to fill the upcoming two vacancies in just over six months.

Hayut is, of course, also the chief justice. Once she retires, the Judicial Selection Committee will appoint a new chief justice.

Officially, out of the 15 justices, the committee can choose whoever it pleases to serve as the chief justice.

However, the justices themselves adopted a custom whereby the only justice to put his name forward is the one who served the longest as a High Court judge. This custom is known as the "seniority" custom.

Enter the two new judges chosen by the coalition. Nothing in the law prevents either of them from putting their names forward as candidates for chief justice. As mentioned, the coalition will have an automatic majority in the committee, and thus it can name one of the brand new justices as the new chief justice.

Why does this matter?

The chief justice has a number of authorities that other justices do not.

First, the chief justice is an automatic member of the Judicial Selection Committee. A chief justice who owes his or her double promotion (as High Court justice and then chief justice) to the coalition, would be more likely to add another vote – a seventh – to the coalition's majority in the committee. The new proposal says that appointments to lower courts – magistrate and regional – require a majority of seven out of the 11 votes. If the new chief justice is beholden to the coalition, the coalition would have the power to appoint whoever it wishes to the lower courts as well.

Second, the chief justice decides how many High Court judges will sit on appeals, and who they will be. This is important, as the outcome of some cases depends on the makeup of the bench that hears them. If the new chief justice is beholden to the coalition, the coalition will be able to influence this as well.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the chief justice appoints the Central Election Committee chairman, who is a High Court justice, as well as the chairs of each Regional Election Committee (REC), who are also judges. The custom for many years has been that the deputy chief justice, who is second on the seniority scale, serves as the CEC chair. But this is not enshrined in law, and a chief justice who is beholden to the coalition could appoint a new CEC chair and new REC chairs who are beholden to him or her.

The CEC chair rules on many appeals during campaign seasons. These can greatly influence the campaigns, and thus, the election. For example, the CEC chair rules on whether or not politicians are using forbidden resources for their reelection campaigns, whether or not the use of party funding is used legally and in accordance with Israel's election laws, and more. The CEC chair, in general, is the only official in the CEC who is a-political and is central to promising a free and fair election.

A CEC chair who is beholden to the coalition could act to tilt the election in favor of said coalition.

In conclusion, by appointing the next two justices in October, one of whom could become the next chief justice, the coalition could still gain political influence over the court system.

This is likely why the coalition proposed that it would specifically allow itself to appoint "only" two justices without the support of the opposition. 



Tags Elections Supreme Court court high court of justice israeli politics coalition justice Judicial Selection Committee Judicial system Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by