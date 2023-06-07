The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
NATO needs to discuss security assurances for Kyiv - Stoltenberg

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 18:34

NATO must discuss options for giving Ukraine security assurances for the time after its war with Russia, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

When the war ends, NATO will need arrangements in place to ensure that Russia does not simply relocates its forces for another attack, he told reporters at an event in Brussels.

At the same time, Stoltenberg made it clear that NATO - under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty - will provide full-fledged security guarantees to full members only.

MK Elharrar is opposition's candidate for Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 08:04 PM
Zelensky 'shocked' at failure of UN, Red Cross to help after dam breach
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:41 PM
Unidentified individuals desecrate Netanyahu's father's memorial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:01 PM
Mexico military video appearing to kill civilians seems to be execution
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 06:09 PM
Minister Nir Barkat cancels participation at event in Boston synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 06:01 PM
US: Relationship between Russia and China in Ukraine is 'concerning'
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 05:33 PM
Turkey's Erdogan tells Zelensky commission could look into dam collapse
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 03:30 PM
Israel Police arrested man suspected of sexually abusing Samaria girls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 03:18 PM
Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine's Sumy region - Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 11:03 AM
Russia and China air drills 'serious concern' for Japan security - gov.
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:35 AM
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow should launch its own Ukraine offensive
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:33 AM
Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in West Bank, 13 arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 10:27 AM
Russia detains resident in its far east on suspicion Ukraine spying
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:11 AM
Two Russian towns lose power, one wounded after Ukraine attack: governor
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 09:06 AM
Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 08:31 AM
