IDF soldiers thwart drug smuggling at Egyptian border, two arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 20:02

IDF soldiers on Friday identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle 5 million shekels' worth of drugs into Israeli territory from the Egyptian border. 

Two suspects were arrested by IDF personnel after they pursued the duo.

During the pursuit, Israeli forces located and confiscated bags containing substances suspected to be a marijuana-type drug weighing 21 kilograms, with an estimated value of approximately NIS 2.35 million and substances suspected of being a hashish-type drug weighing 26 kg, with an estimated value of also NIS 2.35 million.

28-year-old shot dead in Qalansawe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2023 08:40 PM
France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gvir must be fired due to Arab sector murders, Lapid tells Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2023 07:01 PM
Egypt began requiring visas for all Sudanese after 'unlawful activities'
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 05:21 PM
UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 04:07 PM
Blast at explosives factory in Ankara kills 5 workers - Turkish defense
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 11:20 AM
Britain sees mixed progress in recent Ukraine-Russia fighting
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 10:53 AM
Two planes likely made contact, runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 06:57 AM
Ben-Gvir poses a threat to Israel's security - retired police chiefs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 10:00 PM
Turkey seizes $1 bln of counterfeit money headed for Africa
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 08:41 PM
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss energy cooperation in call
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 08:14 PM
Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley resign -statement
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 07:03 PM
Palestinian woman attacks Israeli soldier in Huwara, arrested - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 06:37 PM
Blinken to travel to China next week, meet with officials in Beijing
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 06:35 PM
White House: Biden had no advance knowledge of Trump indictment
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 06:34 PM
