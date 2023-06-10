IDF soldiers thwart drug smuggling at Egyptian border, two arrested

IDF soldiers on Friday identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle 5 million shekels' worth of drugs into Israeli territory from the Egyptian border.

Two suspects were arrested by IDF personnel after they pursued the duo.

During the pursuit, Israeli forces located and confiscated bags containing substances suspected to be a marijuana-type drug weighing 21 kilograms, with an estimated value of approximately NIS 2.35 million and substances suspected of being a hashish-type drug weighing 26 kg, with an estimated value of also NIS 2.35 million.