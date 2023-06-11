Justice Ministry to probe ITI for several alleged ethics violations

The Justice Ministry opened an investigation into Israeli businessman Irad Tamir's company ITI on Sunday following an N12 investigation, N12 reported

The company is accused of multiple ethical violations including pimping out its employees, extortion and tampering with customer's materials. In particular, it is accused of helping the organization ZAKA, which helps support the security services, discredit social activists who expose sexual offenses in Haredi society.

ITI Investigations and Strategic Consulting specializes in "business intelligence" and "crisis management" according to its website.