Justice Ministry to probe ITI for several alleged ethics violations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 19:33

The Justice Ministry opened an investigation into Israeli businessman Irad Tamir's company ITI on Sunday following an N12 investigation, N12 reported 

The company is accused of multiple ethical violations including pimping out its employees, extortion and tampering with customer's materials. In particular, it is accused of helping the organization ZAKA, which helps support the security services, discredit social activists who expose sexual offenses in Haredi society. 

ITI Investigations and Strategic Consulting specializes in "business intelligence" and "crisis management" according to its website. 

Russia and Ukraine announce return of prisoners
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 07:11 PM
Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian missile near Berdyansk
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 06:16 PM
Two teens under investigation for tying up, beating classmate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2023 03:28 PM
Russian defense ministry says Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet shot down
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 03:23 PM
Russia's Wagner says it will not sign contract with Russian defense min.
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 01:58 PM
Child, 11, dies after Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 01:51 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 01:11 PM
Two indicted in yeshiva student's drowning in unauthorized trip
By MICHAEL STARR
06/11/2023 01:05 PM
Man indicted for drug, beer-fueled road rage shooting of teen
By MICHAEL STARR
06/11/2023 01:02 PM
Khamenei says the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear arms
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 12:52 PM
Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 08:59 AM
Protesters gather outside Netanyahu's Caesarea's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2023 07:46 AM
Young man killed in violent incident near Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2023 05:58 AM
Two drones crash in Russia's Kaluga region - local governor
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 05:31 AM
Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win Champions League
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 11:59 PM
