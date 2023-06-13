Ben-Gvir demands answers from police on arrest of anti-LGBT haredi

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday demanded clarifications from Israel Police regarding the reasons for the arrest of an anti-LGBT activist in Tel Aviv last Thursday.

Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed, saying that the police "violated freedom of expression" and "falsely arrested."

Aharon Burstein, an ultra-Orthodox man from Tel Aviv, has for years held a silent protest with an "I protest" sign against the pride parade. He was released after the intervention of the city's magistrate's court.