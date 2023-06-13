The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir demands answers from police on arrest of anti-LGBT haredi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 17:09

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday demanded clarifications from Israel Police regarding the reasons for the arrest of an anti-LGBT activist in Tel Aviv last Thursday.

Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed, saying that the police "violated freedom of expression" and "falsely arrested."

Aharon Burstein, an ultra-Orthodox man from Tel Aviv, has for years held a silent protest with an "I protest" sign against the pride parade. He was released after the intervention of the city's magistrate's court.

Ukraine lost 30% of West-supplied military vehicles, Putin claims
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 05:12 PM
US to remove obstacles to defense, high-tech trade with India
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 05:08 PM
Israel's Health, Finance ministries to freeze rise in drug prices
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 04:33 PM
France says it thwarted attack on websites by Russian hackers
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 04:13 PM
Israel appoints new consul general for St. Petersburg, Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:59 PM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with IDF near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:45 PM
IDF maps, searches home of Dee family murderer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 02:31 PM
Russian shelling kills priest in Ukraine's Bilozerka
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 02:09 PM
Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days'
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 01:30 PM
Chinese foreign minister meets Palestinian Authority counterpart
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 12:56 PM
Judicial reform protest leader arrested in Sderot during demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 12:43 PM
Jordanian army says it downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 12:11 PM
NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo, strengthen links in region
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 11:19 AM
China says US takes national security too seriously
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 11:11 AM
Ukraine shells villages in Russia's Kursk region - governor
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 08:26 AM
