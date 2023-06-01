The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
3 detained for extreme anti-LGBTQ comments ahead of Jerusalem March

Israel Police has been monitoring for extreme anti-LGBTQ+ expressions leading up to the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 09:42
THE JERUSALEM Pride Parade (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel Police detained two men in the Jerusalem area and one in Israel's center after they expressed anti-LGBTQ+ views, the police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.

The suspects were detained as Israel Police was on higher alert in the last few days in the runup to Pride Month which begins on Thursday and the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance that was set for the same day.

The first suspect detained was a man in his 60s from near Jerusalem. He was detained on Wednesday night after writing social media posts encouraging people to murder participants in the march. At the end of his interrogation, the man was sent to house arrest and was given a restraining order from Jerusalem for five days.

The second, a man in his 40s from Jerusalem was detained after he made extreme comments to another person about the march. 

The third man, a Ramle resident was detained after making extreme anti-LGBTQ+ comments in a Telegram post. He too was given a five-day restraining order from Jerusalem at the end of his investigation.

THOUSANDS TAKE part in last year’s Pride Parade in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THOUSANDS TAKE part in last year’s Pride Parade in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police has been preparing for Pride Month

A couple of weeks ago a man was arrested for writing in an email that he hopes the man who murdered Shira Banki at the 2015 march would be there this year to "finish the job". He was later released with a restraining order from all Pride events.

Police have been working in the past few weeks to prepare for the march on Thursday, with reinforced plain clothes and uniformed police officers being stationed at the march.



Tags Israel Police Jerusalem Pride Parade LGBTQ+
