US-based Islamic State propagandist pleads guilty to terrorism support

An Oregon-based Islamic State propagandist pleaded guilty to providing material support to the designated terrorist organization before a federal court, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, immigrated from Iraq in 2014 to Oregon. At the time of his immigration, he had been an ISIS supporter and co-founded a pro-terrorism media organization to promote the group's ideology. Some of the videos encouraged people to join ISIS in the Middle East or conduct terrorist attacks.

Mothafar and members of his organization, the Sunni Shield Foundation, later became in direct contact with Islamic State's media wing and took direct instruction from them. He published a magazine on their behalf and provided news publication and graphic design for their propaganda.

"Mothafar faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release," said the Justice Department. His sentencing is scheduled for next January.