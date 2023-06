IDF soldiers are carrying out an operation to demolish the home of one of the terrorists who killed the IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch in the West Bank town of Nablus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced late on Wednesday night.

Clashes developed after the IDF entered Nablus and multiple Palestinians were injured in the ensuing gunfight, according to Palestinian media.

St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch was killed last October near Shavei Shmoron in the northern West Bank.

This is a developing story.