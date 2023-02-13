The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF arrests terrorists behind murder of IDF soldier Ido Baruch

A few days ago, the Shin Bet located the apartment where the terrorists who killed IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch were hiding.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 07:11
IDF forces during the operation of arresting two terrorist suspected of killed IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch in October (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF forces during the operation of arresting two terrorist suspected of killed IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch in October
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF arrested early Monday morning two terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack in which IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch was murdered in October.

On October 11, Baruch, a soldier in the Givati Brigade, was killed after terrorists shot him near the settlement of Shavei Shomron.

After the attack, the Shin Bet and IDF concentrated intelligence and operational efforts on locating the killers, and, a few days ago, the Shin Bet located the apartment where the terrorists were hiding.

A Palestinian was killed in armed clashes as Israeli forces arrested the two terrorists, Obkamel Ghori and Osama Tawil, in Nablus early Monday morning, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

According to the IDF, Tawil and Ghori were also injured during the clashes. No Israeli personnel were injured.

IDF forces during the operation of arresting two terrorist suspected of killed IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch in October (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF forces during the operation of arresting two terrorist suspected of killed IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch in October (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Heavy gunfire could be heard in footage reportedly from the scene published by Palestinian media.

Three additional suspects were arrested as well in the raid and two M-16 firearms suspected to have been used by the terrorists were confiscated.



