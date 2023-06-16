Russia to open new Israel embassy branch in Jerusalem

Russia is expected to establish a new branch of its embassy in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem after an agreement was signed last month between the Russian embassy and the Jerusalem municipality, the embassy announced on Friday morning.

The Russian embassy in Israel said that the deal over a land plot in western Jerusalem, which Russia purchased in 1885, was signed with Jerusalem's municipality on May 18, following a years-long process.

The property will be used to construct a complex of buildings that will serve the consular section of the embassy, the statement said.

Russia's says Jerusalem branch office 'in line with Middle East policy'

While most foreign embassies are located in Tel Aviv, four opened in Jerusalem after the United States recognized the city as Israel's capital in 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)

At the time of former US president Donald Trump's announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed serious concern and said "such steps can cancel out prospects for a Middle East peace process."

But the Russian embassy's statement on Friday said the opening of a branch office in Jerusalem "goes in line with our country's unchanging course towards a fair Middle East settlement."

The agreement was first reported by Israel Hayom before the embassy's confirmation.

This is a developing story.