The coalition is more determined than ever to pass the judicial reform, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in a statement on Friday

"At the end of a difficult week, I am more determined than ever to continue and do everything to pass the necessary reforms to fix the justice system," he said. "Thank you all for the important support in the steps I am making for a fair justice system."

National Unity MK Hili Tropper responded to Levin's statement, saying that "it's better for the justice minister to direct his focus to reunite our people. Israel now needs broad agreements and peace, not a unilateral judicial reform."