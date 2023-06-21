The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Likud MK calls for collective punishments for terrorists' hometowns

Gotliv was sanctioned earlier this year after she blamed the High Court of Justice chief justice for a terror attack in which three Israelis were killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 08:52

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 09:01
Tally Gotliv at a legislative committee meeting at the Knesset on Monday, February 20, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Tally Gotliv at a legislative committee meeting at the Knesset on Monday, February 20, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Tally Gotliv called for collective punishments for terror attacks in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Killing terrorists isn't enough," she wrote. "It's heroic and brave, no question, but it's not enough. The terrorists aren't working alone. They only understand power! I am uncompromisingly right-wing. Wherever a terrorist comes from, the whole place needs to pay. Collective punishment. Only like that! I've had enough of a country  that worships momentary quiet."

Gotliv's call for collective punishment comes a day after two terrorists killed four Israelis in a shooting in the West Bank. Both terrorists were killed - one by a civilian and the other by Israeli security forces.

Gotliv is known for controversial statements

This is not the first time Gotlive has made controversial statements in relation to terror attacks. She was sanctioned in March for blaming High Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut for a February terror attack in which three Israelis were killed.



