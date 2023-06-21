Likud MK calls for collective punishments for terrorists' hometowns

Likud MK Tally Gotliv called for collective punishments for terror attacks in a tweet on Wednesday.

לחסל מחבלים זה לא מספיק. זה הירואי ואמיץ אין שאלה, אך לא די בזה. המחבלים לא עובדים לבד. הם מבינים רק כח! אני ימנית ללא פשרות. מקום שיוצא ממנו מחבל, כל המקום ישלם. ענישה קולקטיבית. רק כך! נמאס ממדיניות שסוגדת לשקט ריגעי. — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) June 21, 2023

"Killing terrorists isn't enough," she wrote. "It's heroic and brave, no question, but it's not enough. The terrorists aren't working alone. They only understand power! I am uncompromisingly right-wing. Wherever a terrorist comes from, the whole place needs to pay. Collective punishment. Only like that! I've had enough of a country that worships momentary quiet."

Gotliv's call for collective punishment comes a day after two terrorists killed four Israelis in a shooting in the West Bank. Both terrorists were killed - one by a civilian and the other by Israeli security forces.

Gotliv is known for controversial statements

This is not the first time Gotlive has made controversial statements in relation to terror attacks. She was sanctioned in March for blaming High Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut for a February terror attack in which three Israelis were killed.