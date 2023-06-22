The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rothman: Anti-judicial reform protests are like settler riots against Palestinian

Settlers attacked at least three Palestinian villages after Hamas terrorists murdered four Israelis near Eli.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 10:15

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 11:14
MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman compared the settler riots that swept Turmus Aya and other Palestinian villages after the deadly terrorist attack near Eli to protests against the judicial reform on Thursday, calling those who support the protests but oppose the riots hypocritical.

"Stop this posing immediately. As soon as you protest against the reform, you are allowed to call for arms and be violent, but if you are protesting about a petty and small matter that four people were murdered - then it's wrong?" said Rothman to Army Radio.

After four Israelis were murdered by two Hamas terrorists near Eli on Tuesday, settlers entered the Palestinian villages of Turmus Aya, Urif and Luban e-Sharkiya on Tuesday night and Wednesday and torched dozens of homes and vehicles and attacked local residents. Israeli forces worked to extinguish the fires and disperse the riots.

Latest MK to compare settler riots to anti-reform protests

Rothman isn't the only member of the government to draw a comparison between the torching of Palestinian villages in price tag attacks to anti-reform protests in which demonstrators have blocked roads against police instructions in recent months.

A Palestinian Civil Defence member looks on, as smoke leaves a building, after an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 21, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) A Palestinian Civil Defence member looks on, as smoke leaves a building, after an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 21, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

In March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the protests to the torching of the Palestinian town of Huwara during which one Palestinian was shot and killed.

"We will not accept lawbreakers and violence, not in Huwara, not in Tel Aviv, not anywhere," said Netanyahu at the time.

In February, settlers torched Huwara and assaulted Palestinian residents of the village, after a Palestinian terrorist murdered Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in the town.



