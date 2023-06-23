The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish woman attempts to stab IDF soldiers in West Bank, shot

The woman was carrying a knife as she began approaching a group of soldiers waiting at the Tapuach Junction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 17:25

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 17:53
Israeli security forces at the Tapuach Junction, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 3, 2021 (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the Tapuach Junction, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 3, 2021
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

A Jewish woman was shot after attempting to stab IDF soldiers in the Tapuach Junction in the West Bank on Friday afternoon, according to Israeli reports.

The woman, who was carrying a knife when she began approaching a group of soldiers waiting at the junction, was not a Palestinian terrorist but an Israeli Jew who sought to end her own life by attempting to attack the security forces, according to unconfirmed reports.

A similar event occurred last month when a young Israeli Jewish woman dressed in all-black clothing was shot and killed by IDF troops at the Metsudat Yehuda checkpoint in the South Hebron Hills area on Tuesday after pulling out a gun and shouting "Allahu Akbar."

The woman, initially reported as a terrorist, approached the crossing from the direction of the Israeli Beit Yatir settlement.

This is a developing story.



Tags Terrorism West Bank crime tapuah junction Mental Health Israelis
