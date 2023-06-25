Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir spar over illegal West Bank outposts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the start of a government meeting on Sunday morning, criticized calls to build more illegal outposts in the West Bank made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir last week.

"Calls to conquer areas aren't acceptable, they endanger the order in the West Bank. We will not only not back them, we will act against them... they harm the national interests of Israel and have to stop immediately," Netanyahu said.

Ben-Gvir responded on Twitter by saying: "I appreciate and love the prime minister, but the problem of sovereignty doesn't start with settlements in Judea and Samaria, but with the permissiveness towards rioters in the Golan Heights and the lack of enforcement in Rahat - I am against selective enforcement. The right-wing government must realize its vision, [we need] settlement in the territories of Judea and Samaria alongside zero tolerance towards those who threaten that if we do not accede to their requests there will be war, Israel must not fold."