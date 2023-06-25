The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir spar over illegal West Bank outposts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 12:11

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the start of a government meeting on Sunday morning, criticized calls to build more illegal outposts in the West Bank made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir last week.

"Calls to conquer areas aren't acceptable, they endanger the order in the West Bank. We will not only not back them, we will act against them... they harm the national interests of Israel and have to stop immediately," Netanyahu said.

Ben-Gvir responded on Twitter by saying: "I appreciate and love the prime minister, but the problem of sovereignty doesn't start with settlements in Judea and Samaria, but with the permissiveness towards rioters in the Golan Heights and the lack of enforcement in Rahat - I am against selective enforcement. The right-wing government must realize its vision, [we need] settlement in the territories of Judea and Samaria alongside zero tolerance towards those who threaten that if we do not accede to their requests there will be war, Israel must not fold."

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga -EMSC
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 10:46 AM
Palestinian man with loaded ammunition magazines arrested in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 10:07 AM
Shots were fired at IDF soldiers near Nablus, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 09:29 AM
Two in serious condition following Jaffa shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 01:49 AM
Israel says Russia developments are an internal affair
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:45 AM
Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia's Rostov region -TASS
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:00 AM
IDF soldier detained for suspected involvement in clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 11:58 PM
Prigozhin seen leaving military HQ in Rostov-on-Don in video
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:49 PM
Streets in central Rostov-on-Don reopened to traffic amid Wagner pullout
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:43 PM
Poland says Russian mutiny is internal matter that poses no threat
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:35 PM
Prigozhin will move to Belarus under Wagner deal, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 10:55 PM
Netanyahu halts turbine construction in Golan Heights amid Druze protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 10:45 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: There is chaos in Russia, bring your troops home
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 08:54 PM
Top US general cancels trip to Middle East over Russia situation
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 07:56 PM
Israel's Knesset to convene committee on Russia amid Wagner revolt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 07:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by