The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir to Biden: Israel is no longer another star on the US flag

Culture and Sport Minister accused the US of "falling for fake news" around the judicial reform legislation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 09:02

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 09:42
MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The United States needs to understand that Israel is an independent country and "not another star on the US flag," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday morning in response to US President Joe Biden's comments on judicial reform.

On Tuesday night, the US president said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be invited to the White House in the near future, and urged him to drop the judicial reform plan.

"Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned. I am concerned that they get this straight. They can not continue down this road. I have sort of made that clear," Biden said to reporters. 

"It breaks my heart to see how much damage has been done to Israel from all the fake news that has been spread in connection to our justified legal reform."

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar

Speaking to Army Radio on Wednesday morning, Ben-Gvir criticized Biden's comments, saying that while Israel "appreciates the democratic regime there, it is precisely for this region that they need to understand that Israel is an independent country and no longer a star on the US flag."

He added that "it should be clear all over the world - the people here went to elections and they have their own desires."

Israeli minister of national Security Itamar Ben Gvir attends a rally of Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90) Israeli minister of national Security Itamar Ben Gvir attends a rally of Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Other coalition MKs were quick to criticize Biden's statement as well, with Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar tweeting: "It's sad that Biden has fallen for all the fake news."

"For decades, Israel was the USA's closest ally, and the most extremist government in the country's history has spoiled that in three months."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid

He soon deleted the tweet, however, and followed up with a second tweet reading: "Out of respect for our important relationship with our greatest ally, the United States, I have deleted the tweet. It breaks my heart to see how much damage has been done to Israel from all the fake news that has been spread in connection to our justified legal reform."

Strained ties on the horizon

Opposition MKs also responded to Biden's comments, aiming their criticism at the government rather than at the US.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded by saying: "For decades, Israel was the USA's closest ally, and the most extremist government in the country's history has spoiled that in three months."

Former defense minister and National Unity Party chair Benny Gantz called Biden's comments "an urgent wake-up call for the Israeli government."

"Damaging relations with the USA, our best friend and most important ally is a strategic attack," he continued. "The prime minister must guide his negotiating teams regarding the legal legislation, act quickly to correct the situation and preserve the Israeli democracy that is at the base of these values."

Former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar called Biden's statement "a painful testimony during the most critical period," and added that "never before has any government caused so much damage to the country in such a short amount of time."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Yair Lapid Joe Biden israel us US Israel miki zohar Itamar Ben-Gvir Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by