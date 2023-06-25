Israeli police arrest three UN officials from smuggling liquid cocaine

An attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine disguised as perfume kits was halted on Sunday by Israel Police and Tax Authority inspectors from the Jordan River Customs House and Jordan River Border Crossing.

Three UN employees serving on the Syrian border were apprehended by the Northern District Police's Yagal Unit on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling operation.

The UN employees arrived at the border crossing between Jordan and Israel during the day. Routine checks by the Tax Authority and Airport Authority personnel at the border crossing raised suspicions regarding the perfume kits brought by the passengers, which included bottles containing liquid.

The kits were subjected to thorough examination, including the use of a sniffer dog. The investigation revealed reasonable suspicion that the substance was liquid cocaine, leading the UN employees to be taken into custody for further questioning by the Northern District Police.