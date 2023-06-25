The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli police arrest three UN officials from smuggling liquid cocaine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 16:05

An attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine disguised as perfume kits was halted on Sunday by Israel Police and Tax Authority inspectors from the Jordan River Customs House and Jordan River Border Crossing. 

Three UN employees serving on the Syrian border were apprehended by the Northern District Police's Yagal Unit on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling operation.

The UN employees arrived at the border crossing between Jordan and Israel during the day. Routine checks by the Tax Authority and Airport Authority personnel at the border crossing raised suspicions regarding the perfume kits brought by the passengers, which included bottles containing liquid.

The kits were subjected to thorough examination, including the use of a sniffer dog. The investigation revealed reasonable suspicion that the substance was liquid cocaine, leading the UN employees to be taken into custody for further questioning by the Northern District Police.

First Tyre Disaster in Lebanon was likely terrorism - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 04:18 PM
Israel approves temporary IDF draft exemption for haredi youth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 03:54 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga -EMSC
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 10:46 AM
Palestinian man with loaded ammunition magazines arrested in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 10:07 AM
Shots were fired at IDF soldiers near Nablus, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 09:29 AM
Two in serious condition following Jaffa shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 01:49 AM
Israel says Russia developments are an internal affair
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:45 AM
Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia's Rostov region -TASS
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:00 AM
IDF soldier detained for suspected involvement in clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 11:58 PM
Prigozhin seen leaving military HQ in Rostov-on-Don in video
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:49 PM
Streets in central Rostov-on-Don reopened to traffic amid Wagner pullout
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:43 PM
Poland says Russian mutiny is internal matter that poses no threat
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:35 PM
Prigozhin will move to Belarus under Wagner deal, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 10:55 PM
Netanyahu halts turbine construction in Golan Heights amid Druze protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 10:45 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: There is chaos in Russia, bring your troops home
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 08:54 PM
