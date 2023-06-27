The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Defense min. Gallant, Palestinian Authority min. discuss West Bank violence

During the conversation, the Defense Minister told al-Sheikh that security forces will continue to eliminate terrorist threats wherever they may be.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 13:08

Updated: JUNE 27, 2023 13:25
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hossein al-Sheikh on Tuesday afternoon, in light of a recent escalation of violence in the West Bank.

According to the statement released by the Defense Ministry following the conversation, the two discussed the increase in terror attacks in recent weeks, and the mutual need to restore calm to the area for the sake of both Israeli and Palestinians.

During the conversation, the Defense Minister told al-Sheikh that security forces will continue to eliminate terrorist threats wherever they may be and stressed that swift actions must be taken against terrorist groups working to destabilize the region.

Additionally, Gallant informed the Palestinian Authority official that Israel's security establishment is working to bring the Jewish settlers responsible for the attacks against Palestinians to justice and that the security forces are taking the incidents extremely seriously.

He ended by wishing al-Sheikh a happy Eid al-Adha, and said that he hopes the holiday will be an opportunity to strengthen security and stability in the region.



Tags Palestinian Authority Settlers Terrorism West Bank West Bank Violence Yoav Gallant
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by