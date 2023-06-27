Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hossein al-Sheikh on Tuesday afternoon, in light of a recent escalation of violence in the West Bank.

According to the statement released by the Defense Ministry following the conversation, the two discussed the increase in terror attacks in recent weeks, and the mutual need to restore calm to the area for the sake of both Israeli and Palestinians.

During the conversation, the Defense Minister told al-Sheikh that security forces will continue to eliminate terrorist threats wherever they may be and stressed that swift actions must be taken against terrorist groups working to destabilize the region.

Additionally, Gallant informed the Palestinian Authority official that Israel's security establishment is working to bring the Jewish settlers responsible for the attacks against Palestinians to justice and that the security forces are taking the incidents extremely seriously.

He ended by wishing al-Sheikh a happy Eid al-Adha, and said that he hopes the holiday will be an opportunity to strengthen security and stability in the region.