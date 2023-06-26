The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gallant defends IDF, Shin Bet from attacks from Israel's political right

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has often been slow to back Gallant and the IDF, but has eventually condemned Jews who physically fought with Israeli security forces.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 15:18
DEFENSE MINISTER Yoav Gallant appears in the Knesset last week for a vote on the state budget (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday issued a strongly worded statement defending the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police from attacks from elements of the country's political right.

"If any public servants want to attack our security forces, he is invited to attack me, but don't touch the IDF's soldiers," he said.

The minister was responding to attacks on IDF Col. Eliav Elbaz from certain right-wing elements for his decision to temporarily limit movement from the West Bank town of Atarot.

On the one hand, Elbaz and the IDF were under verbal and sometimes physical attacks from Jewish West Bank residents for limiting their ability to engage in revenge attacks against Palestinians.

Israel's political left also issued verbal attacks

On the other hand, Elbaz and the IDF have been under verbal attacks from elements of the country's political left, the Palestinians, the West and various Middle Eastern countries for failing in many other instances to prevent Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria from engaging in revenge attacks against Palestinians for terror attacks against Jews. 

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Sunday night, IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi came to Elbaz's defense, leading himself to come under significant attacks from Elbaz's critics.

Elements of the country's political right have also slammed the Shin Bet and the police for failing to prevent a recent wave of terror against Jews in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has often been slow to back Gallant and the IDF, but has eventually condemned Jews who physically fought with Israeli security forces.



