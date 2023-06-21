The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Settlers torch Palestinian cars, fields in revenge for Eli terror attack

The IDF said that soldiers were forced to shoot in the air in an effort to disperse the settlers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 13:16
Israeli settlers set fire to cars and wheat fields belonging to Palestinians near Nablus on Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday report by N12.

Photos from the scene showed cars completely destroyed as well as at least one shop in which the glass front was smashed.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit told N12 that "Dozens of Israelis gathered at the entrance to Bet Purik in an attempt to enter the village. IDF troops arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd and used protest dispersal methods like shooting in the air."

According to the report, three people were arrested in relation to the vandalism.

Similar vandalism was carried out after a terror attack in Huwara

The vandalism was carried out as revenge for a terror attack in Eli on Tuesday in which two terrorists murdered four Israelis in two different locations.

Burned cars in the West Bank village of Al-Lubban, next to the Israeli settlement of Eli. According to Al-Lubban village residents, Israeli settlers attacked the village and burned a gas station and several cars, a day after a terror attack near the Israeli settlement of Eli. (credit: FLASH90) Burned cars in the West Bank village of Al-Lubban, next to the Israeli settlement of Eli. According to Al-Lubban village residents, Israeli settlers attacked the village and burned a gas station and several cars, a day after a terror attack near the Israeli settlement of Eli. (credit: FLASH90)

Similar revenge acts were carried out in February after a terror attack in Huwara. On this occasion, over 30 homes and dozens of cars were burned in riots in the town with one Palestinian man being killed.



Tags Palestinians Settlers Terrorism West Bank vandalism Israeli Palestinian Conflict
