Israel's Cohen, Blinken discuss West Bank violence, Iranian influence

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The topics of discussion included the normalization of relations with additional countries and setting a new date for the Negev Forum foreign ministers' meeting.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry said they discussed the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank and said that Iran is behind it.

Cohen condemned "events in which citizens take the law into their own hands and said the government will use every means necessary" against them, a Foreign Ministry spokesman stated