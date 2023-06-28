Mako shark found dead on Israeli coast off Caesarea

A Mako shark was found dead Tuesday night on the Maayan Zvi beach north of Caesarea, according to Israeli media.

Officials from the National Parks Authority transferred the shark's body to examine it to find the cause of death.

כריש מסוג עמלץ כחול נמצא מת בחוף מעיין צבי. פקח רשות הטבע והגנים הגיע למקום והעביר אותו לבדיקת נסיבות המוות(אורלי אלקלעי)צילום: שי קבסה pic.twitter.com/cok5f8JcyK — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 28, 2023

The Mako shark is considered to be one of the fastest sharks in the world but is also on the brink of extinction in the Mediterranean Sea.