Mako shark found dead on Israeli coast off Caesarea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 08:39

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 08:45

A Mako shark was found dead Tuesday night on the Maayan Zvi beach north of Caesarea, according to Israeli media.

Officials from the National Parks Authority transferred the shark's body to examine it to find the cause of death. 

The Mako shark is considered to be one of the fastest sharks in the world but is also on the brink of extinction in the Mediterranean Sea. 

