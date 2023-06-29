Former US envoy to Israel Dan Shapiro appointed Abraham Accords advisor

Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro was appointed on Thursday as the State Department's senior advisor for regional integration and will be tasked with supporting US efforts to advance a more peaceful and interconnected region and to "deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords."

Pleased to announce former U.S. Amb. Daniel Shapiro is joining @StateDept_NEA as Senior Advisor for Regional Integration. Dan will support U.S. efforts to advance a more peaceful and interconnected region, deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords, and build the Negev Forum. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 29, 2023

Throughout the past two years, media reports have repeatedly shared rumors that Shapiro was being considered for such a role.

AFTER SIGNING the Abraham Accords, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain (left) and UAE display their copies as then-US president Donald Trump looks on, at the White House, September 15, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

US House approved bill to establish Abraham Accords envoy

Earlier this month the US House of Representatives approved a bill that would establish the position of special envoy for the Abraham Accords with the State Department. The bill has not yet been approved by the Senate.

Shapiro served as US Ambassador to Israel from 2011 to 2017 after being appointed by then-president Barack Obama.