IDF fires at Lebanese protesters amid work on Lebanese border - report

The IDF fired at Lebanese citizens who gathered to protest technical work along the border fence between the Lebanese town of Houla and the Israeli town of Menara on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lebanese al-Nour radio.

مراسل إذاعة النور في جنوب لبنان: جرافات العدو تقتلع اشجاراً خارج السياج التقني وتخرق الخط الأزرق لمسافة متر أثناء عملية تنظيف لمحيط السياج عند الحدود بين بلدة حولا ومستعمرة "المنارة" وجنود العدو يطلقون رصاصة وقنبلة صوتية على لبنانيين تمكنوا من منع استمرار الخرق وسط انتشار للجيش… pic.twitter.com/kFx6rMufPA — إذاعة النور (@alnourradio) July 2, 2023

The radio station claimed that the technical work at the site crossed both the fence in the area and the Blue Line. The Lebanese Army was reportedly deployed in the area.