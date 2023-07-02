Hezbollah moves one of its tents back to Lebanese territory - report

The Hezbollah terrorist movement has moved one of the tents it had placed in Israeli territory back in Lebanese territory, Israeli media reported Sunday, citing "informed sources."

Additional tents still remain in Israeli territory.

About two weeks ago, it was revealed that up to 10 Hezbollah fighters infiltrated Israel at its northern border and set up a small armed military position a few meters into Israeli territory over a month prior.

Since the incident, the IDF has been working with the Foreign Ministry and has been in dialogue with UNIFIL to convince the small Hezbollah contingent to withdraw – without the use of force. An additional post was later set up in the area by Hezbollah.

A UN peacekeeper uses binoculars to monitor the Shebaa Farms area, wedged between Lebanon and the Golan Heights August 23, 2008. (credit: Alistair Lyon/Reuters)

Hezbollah claimed recently that it would not move the tents

Despite the diplomatic efforts, on Saturday Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc (Hezbollah's political wing), announced that Hezbollah would not be removing two tents placed on the Israeli side of the Blue Line, according to Lebanese media.

"As for forcing the resistance to take away what is right for Lebanon, and what it considers to be within its land, neither you nor anyone else is yet able to impose it," said Raad. "The time when you used to bomb the [Iraqi] Tammuz nuclear reactor without blinking an eyelid is over."

Raad warned that if Israel attempts to remove the tents it would lead to a war, adding that Israel does not want a war.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.