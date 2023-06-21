The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Hezbollah infiltrates, sets up armed position in Israel

The military position has been on Israeli land for weeks, and the IDF has chosen not to attack it for the moment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 12:17

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 13:03
Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023 (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Hezbollah infiltrated Israel and set up an armed military position within Israeli territory in the last few weeks, Kan revealed on Wednesday morning.

The IDF told Kan that "the matter is known and being dealt with together with the relevant authorities."

Kan reported that the relevant authorities were UNIFIL and the UN.

Due to the sensitivity of the area, the IDF has decided not to take any military action against the terrorists for now.

The incident was discussed in a security government meeting last week, and according to what was said, Hezbollah terrorists crossed the border at Har Dov and set up two tents on Israeli land. The tent is manned by three to eight armed terrorists.

Hezbollah members take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon May 21, 2023. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) Hezbollah members take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon May 21, 2023. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The terrorists are set up opposite the IDF and were still there at the time of publishing.

Hezbollah terrorists carried out terror attack in Israel

This is the second time in a few months that Hezbollah has been able to make it into Israel. In March, a Hezbollah terrorist made it over the border and travelled more than 80 km. to Meggido where he detonated the bomb, seriously injuring an Israeli.



Tags Israel Hezbollah IDF Lebanon
